Friday, February 23, 2024
Complaints about golf courses probably coming from snowbirds

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To the complainers about the golf courses, I am going on a limb here and saying you are probably snowbirds. I only say this because that is what the courses are overrun with these months. I am sorry you are not happy. I say this, as I just traveled out of state and saw SEVERAL golf courses that were in HIBERNATION, this is what happens in the winter. That’s why a lot of lawns lose their lushness as well as the courses losing their green. Hang around until March-April when it warms up and then watch the grass become lush and colorful. Or head north and wait until June-July for the change. Remember patience is a virtue, attitude is everything.

Bob Marion
Village of Country Club Hills

 

