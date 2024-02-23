64.9 F
The Villages
Friday, February 23, 2024
More than 2,000 mail-in ballots cast in GOP primary in Sumter County

By Staff Report

More than 2,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast in the Republican primary in Sumter County.

As of the close of business on Friday, a total of 2,327 mail-in ballots had been received by the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office. Local and national trends would suggest the vast majority of those ballots have been cast in favor of former President Donald Trump, who paid two visits to The Villages during his first term in office.

President Trump appeared in 2020 in a rally at the polo fields in The Villages.

Only Republicans can vote in the March 19 Florida primary, as was explained in a recent article by Char Griffin, co-president of the League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County.

In Marion County, 5,849 mail-in votes have been cast. Lake County did not provide a tally for the number of mail-in ballots cast thus far.

