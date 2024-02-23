Unlicensed driver from Venezuela arrested in vehicle with expired registration

An unlicensed driver from Venezuela was arrested in a vehicle with an expired registration.

Jonathan Jesus Parra, 28, was driving a white Ford Fusion at about 6 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 301 in Coleman when he was pulled over for a registration which had expired on Feb. 3.

During a traffic stop, the native of Venezuela admitted he has been living in Ocala for two years and said he has been “working on getting his documents to obtain a valid license,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.