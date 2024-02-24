60.1 F
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Frequent customer at liquor store tracked down in theft of booze

By Staff Report
Alajuwon Lamar Wilson

A frequent customer at a local liquor store has been tracked down in the theft of a bottle of booze.

Alajuwon Lamar Wilson, 27, of Wildwood, was arrested earlier this month on a warrant charging him with theft.

Wilson and a woman were caught on surveillance on Dec. 11 when they entered the SNJ Liquors on Main Street in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. While the woman paid for a liquor purchase, Wilson placed a large bottle of Remy Martin down his pants and left the store without paying for it. The bottle of liquor was priced at $59.99.

The clerk who had been on duty described Wilson as a “frequent customer” at the liquor store and remembered he had recently cashed a check there, providing a copy of his driver’s license as proof of his identity, the report said. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was taken into custody on Feb. 14 and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He remains free on $500 bond.

Wilson had been arrested in 2017 after attempting to steal merchandise from a Bealls store in The Villages.

