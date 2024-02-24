Ralph is embarrassing himself in rants about Trump

To the Editor:

I continue to read Ralph’s rants almost every week on how horrible Donald Trump is.

A plea to Ralph, stop, you are becoming an embarrassment to yourself, you are becoming like the other Trump hater sitting in his golf cart with big signs blasting Trump. You constant rants are only pointing out that you are unconcerned about the totally ineptness demonstrated daily by Biden. President Biden displays whenever he is on camera his frailness, loses his train of thought , gets lost on stage, sometimes can’t complete a sentence. The corruption in his office is being exposed almost daily. The American people I think see what I see in Biden America lost!

Robert Basye

Village of Piedmont