Saturday, February 24, 2024
Unlicensed Mexican driver admits he’s been in U.S. for five years

By Staff Report
Marco Antonio Hernandez

An unlicensed driver from Mexico who admitted he’s been in the United States for five years also confessed that he was aware he needed a license to drive.

Marco Antonio Hernandez, 23, of Plant City, who was born in Mexico City, was driving a beige 2004 GMC Sierra with an inoperable taglight at about 8 p.m. Thursday in Webster when a traffic stop was initiated by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

A bilingual deputy was called to the scene to assist with translation. Hernandez admitted he does not have a driver’s license and was aware he needed one to operate a motor vehicle. He said he has been in the United States for approximately five years.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was issued warning for the inoperable taglight. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

