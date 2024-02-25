Bertha Hanley

August 24, 1946 – February 09, 2024

Bertha Marie Hanley, 77, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on February 9, 2024, at The Villages Regional Hospital, Sumter County, Florida. She was born, August 24, 1946, in Baltimore, Maryland. On May 26, 1995, she married Michel Devost in Ellicott City, Maryland.

She worked at the Social Security Administration as a Computer Programmer until her retirement in 2003, after 35 years of federal service. Her education included some college level courses, following her graduation from Dundalk High School in Baltimore, Maryland.

After retiring, she and Michel moved to Florida where she was involved in many activities.

She enjoyed being at sea on cruises and she traveled the world. She was a member of the St. Theresa Catholic Church Ladies Guild and Small Group and was an active member of the Del Webb Spruce Creek Galavanting Girls, and Bible Study group.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her only son, David Michael Hanley, and her former husband, Dennis Michael Hanley. She is also survived by her siblings, Gloria J. Hammel, Charles W. Mahaley III and John H. Mahaley. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Charles Walter and Bertha Hepner Mahaley.

A Memorial Service and Mass will be held on Friday, March 1st, at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 11528 US-301, Belleview, Florida. Friends are welcome to join the family for a lunch after Mass; location TBD.