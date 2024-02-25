Blaming El Nino? You have to be kidding!

To the Editor:

I have been laughing ever since I read the response by the golf division that claims the poor course conditions are because of El Nino. I am surprised he didn’t pull the global warming card!

But what amazed me the most was surprisingly the courses north of 466 don’t seem to have the same conditions. Maybe because they are managed by a different contractor or because they are just farther north? I would think The Villages management might agree and end the contract.

Steve Greiwe

Village of Pine Hills