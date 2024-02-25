70.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 25, 2024
type here...

Blaming El Nino? You have to be kidding!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have been laughing ever since I read the response by the golf division that claims the poor course conditions are because of El Nino. I am surprised he didn’t pull the global warming card!
But what amazed me the most was surprisingly the courses north of 466 don’t seem to have the same conditions. Maybe because they are managed by a different contractor or because they are just farther north? I would think The Villages management might agree and end the contract.

Steve Greiwe
Village of Pine Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Morse family should be ashamed of condition of golf courses

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Morse family should be ashamed over the condition of golf courses in The Villages.

Mr. Schwartz is rolling over in his grave

A Village of Pinellas resident was embarrassed at the course conditions when he went golfing last week. He believes Harold Schwartz is rolling over in his grave.

We should not vote for anyone spreading Russian propaganda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana woman contends we should not vote for anyone for re-election that has knowingly spread Russian propaganda in the halls of our government.

Please reconsider closing down Texas Hold’ em poker games

A Village of Marsh Bend resident is hoping officials in The Villages will reconsider its decision to shut down Texas Hold’em games.

Ralph is embarrassing himself in rants about Trump

A Village of Piedmont resident fears that frequent letter writer Ralph Bennett is embarrassing himself in his rants about former President Trump.

Photos