Gerlando Diana

October 15, 1930 – February 18, 2024

On February 18th 2024, Gerlando “John, Jerry” Diana, at age 93, of The Villages, Florida, left this plane of existence for the next.

He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Lorraine of 63 years, and survived by his daughters, son in-law, grandchildren, and his great grandchildren. He was as a man who loved to make people feel bigger than life. If you knew him, you know his greatest passions were his family, friends, dancing and of course golf.

Jerry/John/Papa, was not just a father to his daughters he was a father to many, because of the way he chose to live his life and lead with his heart. Although he is no longer here with us physically, he will always be in our heart and soul, of all that had the privilege to be loved by him. If he had the choice to stand on the sidelines or dance, he always chose to dance. We know he is now dancing with his beloved Lorraine, on the biggest dance floor of all.

We love you and will miss you always.

-Your family

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a US Golf scholarship of your choice.