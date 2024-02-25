Nelson C. Harris, 91, of The Villages, FL passed away at home surrounded by his wife and family, Tuesday, February 20, 2024. He was born September 13, 1932, in Boston, MA to Clifford Harris and Margret (nee Delaney) Harris.

A dedicated individual who served his country in the U.S. Navy and later devoted 33 years as a fire fighter working his way up to the position of Chief of the North Reading MA Fire Department. His commitment extended beyond his local community, as he also held the role of secretary/treasurer for the MA Fire Chief Association.

Nelson and his wife, Maibeth, resided in Estero, FL, before relocating to The Villages, FL. As a Charter Member of the Bonita Springs-Estero, FL Elks Lodge No. 27553, he enjoyed dancing and socializing with friends. His passion for golf led him to spend enjoyable moments working and golfing at the Estero County Club.

Nelson was known for his great sense of humor, which he maintained until the very end.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Harris.

Survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Maibeth Y. (nee Yates) Harris, Nelson leaves behind a legacy of family connections. His daughter, Dottie (Jerry) Bagley, and sons: Richard (Linda) Harris, Robert (Bobbie) Harris, and Tom (Lori) Harris; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, stepchildren Jo (Ken) Martucci and Gary Bolen, and many other loving family and friends, all who will cherish their memories of him.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home.