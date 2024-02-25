70.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Residents will have chance to put questions to District Property Management

By Staff Report

Residents will have chance to put questions to District Property Management during an event this week.

A special event, “A Night With District Property Management,” is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

District Property Management Department  is responsible for upholding and preserving the community’s aesthetic and environmental standards by managing, maintaining, and preserving the District Government’s physical assets, infrastructure, and natural resources. DPM considers its mission as striving “to maintain Florida’s Friendliest Hometown to ‘resort level’ standards.”

