A Summerfield man was arrested after skipping a court date on a driving violation.

Gerardo Jimenez Hernandez, 24, was booked Friday night at the Sumter County Detention following his arrest on a Sumter County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond was set at $2,500.

He was originally picked up on Wednesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies and later transferred to the jail in Sumter County.