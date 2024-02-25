Suspected drink thief at 7-Eleven tracked down thanks to license plate

A suspected drink thief at 7-Eleven has been tracked down thanks to her license plate.

Hope Swain, 48, of Summerfield, was arrested earlier this month by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a Sumter County warrant charging her with theft.

Swain and another woman were caught on video surveillance on Feb. 2 putting drinks into a wheelchair pouch at the 7-Eleven at the Beaumont development in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The drinks were two Red Bulls and two Starbucks drinks. The women left the store without paying for the drinks.

They fled in Swain’s maroon Mazda 6, but not before the license plate number was taken down by a manager at the 7-Eleven.

Police put together a photo lineup and the manager was able to identify Swain.

She remains free on $1,000 bond.