Wildwood Police Department preparing second annual 5K for autism awareness

The Wildwood Police Department is preparing its second 5K for autism awareness set for April 20 at Wildwood City Hall.

The department will have partnered with Run Time Sports for a timed organized run starting on Wonders Street right outside City Hall for all competitive runners. The event starts at 7:15 a.m. with the race kicking off at 9 a.m. Medals will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners of each division.

The cost is $30 for runners aged 18 and older, while the cost for those 17 and younger is $10. The price will increase closer to the event, so the department recommends registering early at www.runsignup.com before the cutoff on April 5. Also, register before March 1 to get an exclusive Wildwood Police Department 2024 5k Autism shirt.

All proceeds go to the Jack & Allie Foundation/ABELS (Applied Behavior Education and Life Skills), a non-profit organization for autism awareness and school. The ABELS academy provides an educational environment that promotes a child-centered approach to learning, the development of functional life skills and the advancement of family and community values.

The fun run was so successful last year that WPD wanted to partner with The ABELS Academy and the Jack & Allie Foundation again this year to do a timed 5K run.

“As a department, we are passionate about raising funds to promote autism awareness,” stated Officer Crystal Acevedo of WPD.

Additionally, several companies in Wildwood have helped sponsor the event, including Hughes Brothers Construction, West Financial Group, Village Discount Pharmacy, Roberto’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, Rotary Club of The Villages Noon and Waste Management.

Any questions can be directed to Acevedo at Cacevedo@Wildwood-Fl.gov.