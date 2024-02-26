Artist in The Villages will be part of prestigious watercolor show

Nancy Dias, FWS,LWS,GWS,TaWS, was accepted into the 2024 Annual Central Florida Watercolor Society Juried Show by Anne Abgott, a nationally awarded watercolorist and instructor. for her painting “Awakening.”

Recognition Awards will be announced during a reception on April 12, at the Oakland Healthy West Orange Arts & Heritage Center, 126 W. Petris Ave. in Oakland.

In January, Dias, a Village of Piedmont resident, was also accepted into the Rhode Island Watercolor Society’s “Zooming In On Line Show” for her painting “On Set.” Entries were submitted from all over the United States.