74.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, February 26, 2024
type here...

Dennis Sullivan

By Staff Report
Dennis Sullivan
Dennis Sullivan

Dennis Sullivan
September 4, 1932 – January 6, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dennis “Sully” Sullivan, a much-loved husband, brother, and friend. Sully was born on September 4, 1932, in the Bronx, NY and unexpectedly departed this world on Saturday January 6, 2024.

Sully enlisted in the US Navy in 1951 and was assigned aboard the USS Rowe, which participated actively in the Korean war. After being discharged from the navy, he worked for a brief time at Anheuser Busch in Newark, NJ. Sully then applied for employment with the New York City Department of Sanitation for which he worked 27 years. He retired in 1990 as acting supervisor.

Sully was one of the founding members of The Islanders M.C. in Staten Island, NY which was established in 1968. Having ridden motorcycles for 60 plus years, he completed his last ride at 88 years young.

In 2011, Sully and his wife Maureen moved to The Villages, FL after living in Staten Island and New Jersey. Moving to The Villages, Sully discovered The Villages Band of Brothers and what they stood for became an integral part of his life. Having been one of the oldest members, they shared an undeniable bond.

Sully is survived by his beloved wife Maureen and brother Silver Sullivan. He will be missed by all who knew him because he indeed was unforgettable.

Burial will be held March 6, 2024 at 1:30 pm at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with Military Honors.

Contributions in his memory can be made to: Band of Brothers, PO Box 202, Oxford, FL 34484 or www.T2T.org.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Is this the best we’ve got?

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor looks at the leading presidential candidates and wonders if this is the best America has to offer.

Very slow hot water in Village of Monarch Grove

A Village of Monarch Grove resident is worried about getting hot water for his shower. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Mark Morse and family have ruined their grandfather’s and father’s plan

A Village of Poinciana resident contends that Mark Morse and family have ruined their grandfather’s and father’s plan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Blaming El Nino? You have to be kidding!

A Village of Pine Hills resident could hardly believe what he read when golf officials blamed El Nino for the poor course conditions in The Villages. Read his response in a Letter to the Editor.

Morse family should be ashamed of condition of golf courses

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Morse family should be ashamed over the condition of golf courses in The Villages.

Photos