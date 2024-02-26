Dennis Sullivan

September 4, 1932 – January 6, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dennis “Sully” Sullivan, a much-loved husband, brother, and friend. Sully was born on September 4, 1932, in the Bronx, NY and unexpectedly departed this world on Saturday January 6, 2024.

Sully enlisted in the US Navy in 1951 and was assigned aboard the USS Rowe, which participated actively in the Korean war. After being discharged from the navy, he worked for a brief time at Anheuser Busch in Newark, NJ. Sully then applied for employment with the New York City Department of Sanitation for which he worked 27 years. He retired in 1990 as acting supervisor.

Sully was one of the founding members of The Islanders M.C. in Staten Island, NY which was established in 1968. Having ridden motorcycles for 60 plus years, he completed his last ride at 88 years young.

In 2011, Sully and his wife Maureen moved to The Villages, FL after living in Staten Island and New Jersey. Moving to The Villages, Sully discovered The Villages Band of Brothers and what they stood for became an integral part of his life. Having been one of the oldest members, they shared an undeniable bond.

Sully is survived by his beloved wife Maureen and brother Silver Sullivan. He will be missed by all who knew him because he indeed was unforgettable.

Burial will be held March 6, 2024 at 1:30 pm at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with Military Honors.

Contributions in his memory can be made to: Band of Brothers, PO Box 202, Oxford, FL 34484 or www.T2T.org.