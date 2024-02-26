Kathleen A. Husted

It is with a very heavy heart the family of Kathleen Husted of The Villages, Florida announces her passing on January 26, 2024 after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ronald Husted on June 30, 2022.

Kathleen was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness. Her quick wit never failed to lighten the mood and bring family and friends to tears of laughter.

An artist, she created many wonderful works of art inspired by nature.

She will be greatly missed by all especially her loving sister Eileen Riordan.