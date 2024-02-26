74.2 F
The Villages
Monday, February 26, 2024
Pizza Hut delivery driver tells cop he was using meth to stay awake

By Staff Report
Charles Eugene Long
Charles Eugene Long

A Pizza Hut delivery driver caught with methamphetamine told a police officer he was using the drug to stay awake for his deliveries.

Charles Eugene Long, 68, of Oxford, was driving a silver Toyota Camry at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over for having a license plate border that partially obscured his license plate, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated near the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 466A.

During the traffic stop, the officer found that a warrant had been issued for Long for a probation violation.

Long told police there was a Pizza Hut delivery pouch containing money in the vehicle. When police located the pouch, they found methamphetamine inside. Long admitted the methamphetamine belonged to him and said “it helps him stay awake while he is doing his deliveries,” the report said. He said he only began smoking methamphetamine in the last three months. He was also found to be in possession of a small glass pipe.

He was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. Due to the probation violation, he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

