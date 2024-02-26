Suspect nabbed in Spanish Springs with shopping carts stolen from Publix

A suspect was nabbed in Spanish Springs with two shopping carts stolen from the Publix grocery store at La Plaza Grande.

A manager at the store reported to law enforcement that she saw a man believed to be in his 40s wearing black Crocs and sunglasses pushing a shopping cart at about 7 p.m. Thursday away from the store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

About three hours later, an officer spotted 50-year-old Michael Tazzetto of Lady Lake with two shopping carts from Publix, in the area of Paige Place and Main Street. He claimed he was on his way to return the shopping carts, which had a combined value of about $300.

A criminal history check revealed Tazzetto previously had been convicted of theft in 2021 and 2022.

He was arrested on a charge of theft as well as two counts of possession of a stolen shopping cart. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bond.