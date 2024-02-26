Unlicensed Guatemalan arrested for fourth time after traffic stop in The Villages

An unlicensed driver from Guatemala was arrested for the fourth time for driving without a license after a traffic stop in The Villages.

Domingo Xohip Huex, 39, of Lady Lake, was driving a tan Hyundai SUV at about 10 p.m. Friday in the area of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that the SUV was traveling about 10 miles per hour under the speed limit. A traffic was initiated at the Haciendas of Mission Hills.

Xohip Huex was identified by his Guatemalan passport. The deputy confirmed he does not have a driver’s license.

Xohip Huex was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150.

Xohip Huex had been arrested on the same charge earlier this month after a traffic stop in Fruitland Park.

Xohip Huex had been arrested this past July when he was caught speeding near Spring Arbor Village on County Road 466 in Lady Lake. He was also arrested for driving without a license in 2022 in Lady Lake. In both cases, he paid fines and court costs and the cases were closed, according to documents on file in Lake County Court.