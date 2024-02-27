Alvin Erven Carlson

April 27, 1935 – February 21, 2024

Alvin Erven Carlson was born in Kane, Pennsylvania on April 27, 1935, and passed away in his sleep on February 21, 2024 in The Villages, Florida. He was pre-deceased by his parents Ervin and Alida Carlson, his wife Caroline and his two sisters, Janet Simon and Louise Connor.

Al will be most remembered for his kind and gentlemanly spirit, his detailed oriented brain and mannerisms, his quirky humor and sharp intellect. He served in the US National Guard for six years, enjoyed fishing, camping, travel, baseball, basketball, and golf, was an incredible handyman and was able to fix just about anything, and his many years of service for IBM as an Architectural Engineer.

His greatest legacy, however, is his family. He was a dedicated and loving and supportive husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend. Al is survived by his 3 daughters: Inger and her husband Jim Smith, with their children Keely and Cody with their spouses Brian and Delaney; Kristin and her husband Scott Strickland, with their children Zack, Gavin and partner Arlene, Alisha, Savannah and two great grandchildren, Elias and Owen. Lindsey Carlson and her daughters Hannah and Sofia; his brother-in-law Steve Simon, sister-in-law, Lorraine Peterson and many nieces and nephews and their families. A special thank you to his dear friends and neighbors in The Villages and in the Binghamton area.

A celebration of life will be conducted in the near future for “Big Al” or “gramps” when all of his grandchildren can accompany him. He will be cremated and buried next to his wife Caroline.

In lieu of flowers, plant a tree in memory of Al, or donate to an environmental or wildlife organization of your choice, as Al was fond of the great outdoors.