Clifton Cove Putting Course will be closed Wednesday

The Clifton Cove Putting Course at Ezell Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance on Wednesday, Feb. 28.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Ezell Recreation Center at (352) 674-1860.
