Jennifer Anne Foster

July 16, 1980 – February 12, 2024

Jennifer Anne Foster, 43, of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, February 12, 2024. She was born Wednesday July 16, 1980, in Chester County, PA to Daniel K. and Gertrude Marie (nee Perrone) Stiteler, III.

Jen loved and cared for animals as was evident by her career choice as manager of a veterinary boarding kennel.

She is survived by her husband, Joshua Dean Foster; parents: Dan and Trudy Stiteler; sister, Julie Stiteler; daughters: Alexis, Mackenzie and Hannah Smiley; and many other loving family and friends.

Cremation has taken place and the family will hold private services.