The Villages will close another golf course for ‘rest and rehabilitation’

The Villages will shut down another golf course for “rest and rehabilitation.”

Redfish Run Executive Golf Course will be closing Friday, March 1, until further notice.

Villager Sandra Prentice played Redfish Run and was aghast at its condition.

“The greens were mostly bare and sloppy sod planting was being done in spots on the course,” she said.

Steven Benussi also played the course and was similarly horrified.

“My question is, how is it possible for it to be in such shape? Whoever is responsible for allowing this to happen I hope was fired,” he said.

In a Letter to the Editor, Benussi said Villages founder Harold Schwartz would be “rolling over in his grave.”

On Saturday, it was announced that the Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course would also be closing.