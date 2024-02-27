Villager jailed after allegedly using knife to threaten live-in man friend

A Villager was jailed after allegedly using a knife to threaten her live-in man friend.

Luba Palermo, 55, who lives in the Rio Grande Villas, was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest Monday night on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Palermo’s man friend told deputies that she “charged at him with a knife,” during an argument, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said the native of Russia fled their home in his vehicle.

Palermo told deputies the man had been holding the balloon and she had been attempting to stab the balloon. She later said the balloon had been tied to a chair. The report noted that she made “contradictory statements.”

The man stopped cooperating with deputies during the investigation.