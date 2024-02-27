Water Lily pickleball courts will be closed on Thursday

The Water Lily Recreation Center pickleball courts will be closed for maintenance on Thursday, Feb. 29.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Water Lily Recreation Center at (352) 674-1962.
