81.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Alligator enjoying warm morning in The Villages

By Staff Report

This very comfortable-looking young alligator was loving a warm and sunny morning in the soft vegetation near a pond in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Photos