Arraignment set for Villager accused of creating nightmare for neighbors

An arraignment has been set for a Villager accused of creating a nightmare for her neighbors.

Suza Barr, 77, of the Village of Santo Domingo, is due to answer to a charge of stalking on April 17 in Sumter County Court. It appears she will be represented by the public defender’s office. In a form she filled out for the court, Barr indicated she has a monthly income of $3,100. She remains free on $5,000 bond.

Neighbors said they began to be terrorized by Barr after she adopted an “aggressive pit bull mix and let the dog run loose in the neighborhood,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The pit bull chased people and bit a neighbor’s dog.

Barr’s fixation appeared to be on a particular husband and wife in the neighborhood. Barr would walk her dog in their backyard and disturb their cats, which were usually in the fully glassed Florida room of the couple’s home.

Barr kept returning to the couple’s home “using foul language” toward them as well as their landscapers. The couple had a trespass warning issued on Oct. 30.

However, the harassment did not end.

Barr allegedly called law enforcement when the couple had a tree removed from their own property, even though they had followed all of the proper procedures.

The St. Louis native’s pit bull was seized by animal control in December, and after the dog was taken away, Barr began shining her vehicle’s headlights into her neighbor’s home and honking her horn when driving by their house. The neighbors said Barr honked the horn because she knew it made their dog nervous, prompting it to bark.

Barr went to a local Walgreens where the wife works and filed two false complaints against her, in an attempt to get her employment terminated. Barr went to the pharmacy on Feb. 18, even though she did not need to have a prescription filled. She began to “yell and harass employees at the pharmacy.” She was asked to leave. The exchange was captured on video surveillance.

Barr also reportedly attempted to get the husband fired from his job.

The couple installed a surveillance system at their home because they were so alarmed by Barr’s behavior. They told a deputy they have “placed their home for sale as they cannot continue to live in continuous emotional distress and fear anymore,” the report said.