DUI suspect who said she was delivering food arrested at Spruce Creek

A driver who said she was delivering food was arrested on a drunk driving charge at Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy, responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of SE 140th Loop, found 52-year-old Carri Varnum Ricks slumped over in the driver’s seat of a dark Kia SUV. The vehicle, which was still in drive, was stopped in the roadway in front of a residence. After waking up Ricks, the deputy ordered her to put the vehicle in park. Instead, she put the SUV in reverse and nearly hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Ricks said she was “delivering food for work.” Her speech was “incredibly slurred,” according to the arrest report report.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided two breath samples, both registering .226 blood alcohol content. A nearly empty bottle of Smirnoff vodka was found in the vehicle.

Ricks was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $500 bond.