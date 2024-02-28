81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
type here...

DUI suspect who said she was delivering food arrested at Spruce Creek

By Staff Report
Carri Ricks
Carri Varnum Ricks

A driver who said she was delivering food was arrested on a drunk driving charge at Del Webb Spruce Creek in Summerfield.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy, responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of SE 140th Loop, found 52-year-old Carri Varnum Ricks slumped over in the driver’s seat of a dark Kia SUV. The vehicle, which was still in drive, was stopped in the roadway in front of a residence. After waking up Ricks, the deputy ordered her to put the vehicle in park. Instead, she put the SUV in reverse and nearly hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

Ricks said she was “delivering food for work.” Her speech was “incredibly slurred,” according to the arrest report report.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided two breath samples, both registering .226 blood alcohol content. A nearly empty bottle of Smirnoff vodka was found in the vehicle.

Ricks was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages is unwilling or unable to care for golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident suggests that The Villages is “unwilling or unable to care for golf courses.”

Give the pet owners a little credit here

A Village of Glenbrook resident comments on a recent news story about dog waste being deposited in a trash receptacle near a tee box at a golf course. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Former championship golf course worker offers his perspective

A former championship golf course worker, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his perspective on the care of courses in The Villages.

Golf is no longer a priority in The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, mourns the fact that golf is no longer a priority in The Villages.

How does unlicensed Guatemalan keep getting behind the wheel?

A Village of Pennecamp resident would like to know how an unlicensed Guatemalan keeps getting behind the wheel. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos