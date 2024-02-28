Villager accused in fatal country club attack to rely on prestigious expert witness

A Villager accused in a fatal country club attack will be calling on a prestigious expert witness as he mounts a defense.

Villager Dean William Zook, 87, died in July while in hospice care at UF Health-Shands Hospital in Gainesville. Zook was allegedly attacked by 76-year-old Robert Edward Moore of the Village of Polo Ridge in the parking lot of Glenview Country Club. Moore was apparently enraged on the evening of June 28 when he walked out of the country club and believed that Zook’s vehicle had struck his black Lexus in the parking lot. Moore allegedly began punching Zook, before realizing it wasn’t his Lexus.

Moore is facing a charge of manslaughter as a result of Zook’s death.

The attorney representing Moore has scheduled a video deposition for Dr. Bruce Goldberger, chief of the Division of Forensic Medicine in the Department of Pathology, Immunology and Laboratory Medicine in the College of Medicine at the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Goldberger is the technical and administrative director of the Forensic Toxicology Laboratory at the University of Florida, which provides toxicological services to Medical Examiner Offices and State and local law enforcement agencies throughout the State of Florida. Goldberger has been qualified as an expert witness more than 380 times in federal, state, military and Canadian courts of law. Goldberger is an opioid consultant for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He has testified in some high-profile cases, including the perjury trial of New York Yankees legend Roger Clemens, whose career was tainted by allegations of the use of anabolic steroids.

Court documents don’t offer any clues as to how Moore’s lawyer will be using Goldberger’s expertise.

A call was placed to 911 and deputies found Zook and his wife in the country club parking lot. The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the scene after Zook began slurring his words and stumbled. He was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital then flown to UF Health-Shands Hospital in Gainesville. At the time, he was “unresponsive.” He was placed on hospice care at Shands on July 15 and died the following day, “due to the trauma he sustained from being punched.” Moore stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. Zook was 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed 160 pounds

Moore fled the country club parking lot prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

A detective tracked down the Massachusetts native thanks in part to the now-infamous photo of Moore showing off his hole-in-one at the Tarpon Boil Executive Golf Course, originally published in Villages-News.com. The detective also used surveillance images of Moore in the country club, where he bumped into a server carrying a tray of drinks, knocking a drink onto a patron, sitting at the bar.