Woman arrested on felony charge after caught back behind wheel

A woman was arrested on a felony charge after she was caught back behind the wheel.

Diana Marie Fitch, 54, of Ocala, was driving a black Hyundai Elantra at about 7 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and found the registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Fitch said she suspected the suspension was due to not paying tolls. She admitted she might have received a notice of the suspension in the mail, but said she “does not pay attention to her mail that much,” the report said.

Fitch was four previous convictions for driving while license suspended. All four previous arrests were in Marion County.

The Florida native was taken into custody on a third degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.