Thursday, February 29, 2024
By Staff Report
Alicia Marie Hull, 53 of Wildwood, FL passed away Monday, February 26, 2024. She was born October 20, 1970, in Indiana, PA to Richard Shirley and Diane Faye (nee Davis) Haight.

Alicia’s passions included taking care of her family and crafting.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Kenneth W. Hull; sons: Wade Hull and Alex Hull; family companion, Hulk; sister, Tracy (Andrew) Lybarger, numerous nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home.

