Glenn Frederick De Forge

December 18, 1945 – February 24, 2024

Retired USAF Lt. Col. Glenn DeForge passed away on February 24, 2024 at home, he was 78 years old.

Survived by his wife Suzanne, his daughter Jacqueline, his siblings Jeanne Valencia, Charles DeForge, and Jon DeForge.

After attending D.C. Teachers College, he joined the Air Force for pilot training. He was assigned to Plattsburgh AFB flying refueling tankers. There he met his lovely wife of 50 years Suzanne. After 8 years he joined the Air Force Reserve and flew for United Airlines until age 60. One year into retirement, he decided Florida was the only place to be. He and Suzanne were lucky to find The Villages for their retirement home 17 years ago.

Glenn was very active. As an avid cyclist, he rode with the Lake Sumter bicycle club for many years. He loved participating in theater groups and performed in several plays and musicals. Golf was his passion. He golfed 3 days a week and went every day to the driving range to practice. He also enjoyed playing tennis at Bacall. He volunteered as a reader at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785, on March 16th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity of your choice in Glenn’s memory.