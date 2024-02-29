Paul LeRoy Greene

August 9, 1935 – February 18, 2024

Paul LeRoy Greene of The Villages, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on February 18th, 2024. Paul was born in New Rochelle, NY to LeRoy and Mertie Ferguson Greene on August 9th, 1935. He graduated from SUNY Oswego, where he met Jeanne Ackerman. They were married on November 8th, 1957.

He began his teaching career as an Industrial Arts Teacher in Fort Plain, N.Y. then worked in a variety of administrative capacities for the White Plains School System until his retirement in 1993. Paul served and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force. He was an active member and Elder of White Plains Presbyterian Church for 25 years and an active member and Deacon and Elder of Northlake Presbyterian Church after moving from Valhalla, NY to the Villages in 1999.

He loved the many activities he was able to participate in after moving to the Villages. He was active in the men’s choir, pickle ball, softball, golf, card clubs, and always found time to attend a show put on by a local theater group. Paul was a founding member of the Villages Woodworkers Club, (thevwc.org) where he also developed safety and training programs for new members. He enjoyed annual trips to the Adirondack’s, camping, boating, wood working and was known to volunteer his time to those in need and to the development of children.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Jeanne and his brothers John and David. Paul is survived by his 4 children and their families: Jeffrey Greene and his wife Susan, Eric Greene and his wife Debbie, Keith Greene and his wife Laura, and Cheryl D’Agostino (Greene) and her husband Tony as well as his Grandchildren Michael, Jonathan, Katelyn Molk, Lindsey Hinman, Winfield, Maxwell, Tristan and Caden D’Agostino. Great-Grandchildren Patrick, Charlie, Henry, Emery and Colby Hinman.

In accordance with Paul’s and Jeanne’s wishes, a family memorial service will be held at a later date. At this time, the family requests donations be made in Paul’s memory to “SozoKids.org” or to “Parkinson.org.”