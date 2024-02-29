65.3 F
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Summerfield man arrested in fatal 2023 shooting near Oxford  

By Staff Report
A Summerfield man has been indicted in the shooting death of another man which occurred last year.

Joseph Edward Horrighs, 38, was arrested Tuesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies in connection with an ongoing murder investigation into the death of 56-year-old Darius Dunyel Jones, also of Summerfield.

Horrighs was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine on Sept. 21 when he shot Jones after an ill-fated trip to a local Walmart.

Jones was found dead along the road in the 2500 block of SE 174th Place, north of Oxford. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives later learned that Horrighs, accompanied by a witness, was picked up by Jones and driven to a local Walmart. Horrighs, under the influence of Methamphetamine, expressed paranoia regarding the chosen Walmart location. After departing the store, an argument ensued between Horrighs and the witness, prompting the witness to exit the vehicle and proceed home, leaving Horrighs and Jones together approximately 20 minutes before the fatal shooting occurred, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the execution of a search warrant, detectives located shell casings matching those found at the crime scene. This, coupled with witness testimonies and additional evidence, led detectives to present the case to the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, which convened a grand jury, resulting in the indictment for murder in the first degree with a firearm.

Horrighs was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

 

