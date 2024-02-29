68.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Uninsured habitual offender arrested after traffic stop at recreation center

By Staff Report
Keleigh Lynn Root Yearby
Keleigh Lynn Root Yearby

An uninsured habitual traffic offender was arrested after a traffic stop at a recreation center in The Villages.

Keleigh Lynn Root Yearby, 42, of Leesburg, was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday southbound on Morse Boulevard at Bonita Boulevard when a deputy noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at the Colony Cottage Recreation Center.

The deputy found that Root Yearby has been classified as a habitual offender and currently has a five-year revocation of her driver’s license. She admitted she does not have automobile insurance. She claimed she “only drove because her smaller child was sick,” the report said. The Boynton Beach native said has applied for a hardship license, but has been denied. She has been convicted seven times for driving while license suspended.   

She was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without insurance. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,650 bond.

