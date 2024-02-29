Villager suspected of shoplifting tracked down thanks to her Lexus

A Villager who is suspected of shoplifting at Walmart has been tracked down thanks to her Lexus.

Karon Rae Stockman, 68, was arrested on a charge of theft Thursday at her home at 2103 Odessa Circle in the Village of St. James.

The Michigan native was caught on surveillance Sunday leaving the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages without paying for $86.92 worth of merchandise.

Stockman went through a self-checkout lane and scanned the items, “but made no attempts to pay for the scanned items,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was captured on video surveillance. She left the store in a white Lexus.

A detective used a law enforcement database to connect Stockman to the Lexus. Her driver’s license photo was a match for the woman caught on surveillance at the store.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.