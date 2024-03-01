Congressman Webster introduces bill declaring border crisis ‘an invasion’  

Congressman Daniel Webster, along with Congresswoman Debbie Lesko of Arizona and over 30 Republican colleagues, has introduced legislation to declare the crisis at the southern border an invasion.

The move is an effort to help support legal arguments of states in federal court.

“I have been to the Southern Border in Eagle Pass, Texas and seen this crisis firsthand,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “Thanks to President Biden’s failed border policies, there have been over 8 million illegal border crossings, with over 340 known individuals being on the terrorist watchlist. Make no mistake, this is an invasion of our nation’s borders.”

Co-sponsors include Reps. Rick Allen (GA-12), Brian Babin (TX-36), Jim Baird (IN-04), Aaron Bean (FL-04), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), Josh Brecheen (OK- 02), Michael Burgess (TX-26), Eric Burlison (MO-07), Mike Collins (GA-10), Monica De La Cruz (TX-15), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Jake Ellzey (TX-06), Mike Ezell (MS-04), Randy Feenstra (IA-04), Russ Fulcher (ID-01), Mike Garcia (CA-27), Lance Gooden (TX-05), Diana Harshbarger (TN-01), Ashley Hinson (IA-02), Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), Doug Lamborn (CO-05), Nancy Mace (SC-01), Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), Rich McCormick (GA-06), Mary Miller (IL-15), Barry Moore (AL-02), Troy Nehls (TX-22), Ralph Norman (SC-05), Andy Ogles (TN-05), Keith Self (TX-03), Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14), Beth Van Duyne (TX-24), Randy Weber (TX-14), and Joe Wilson (SC-02).