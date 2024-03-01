79.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 1, 2024
type here...

Project will force brief closure of Pimlico Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

District Property Management will be starting a seal and stripe project on Monday, March 4 for the Pimlico Recreation Center, which will prevent golf cart traffic from reaching the starter shack. On this day the Pimlico Golf Course will be closed in order to provide a route for golf cart traffic to reach the starter shack for Churchill Greens, which will remain open.

Golf cart traffic for Churchill Greens will come onto #9 Pimlico from Belvedere Boulevard, just south of the main entrance, signs will be placed at the recreation center entrance as well as by #9 Pimlico to direct traffic. Golf cart traffic will return to normal on Tuesday, March 5.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Take it down a notch with letters about politics

A Village of Belle Aire resident is pleading with fellow Villages-News.com readers to take it down a notch when it comes to Letters to the Editor about politics.

Halting Texas Hold’em is a disservice to residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident argues that halting the Texas Hold’em games at Laurel Manor Recreation Center was a disservice to residents.

Stop building and take care of what we have

A Village of DeLuna resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Developer of The Villages should stop building and start taking better care of what is already here.

Ocala National Golf Course has escaped the wrath of El Nino

A Village of Marsh Bend resident reports that he played at Ocala National Golf Course this week and that course has appeared to have escaped the ravages of El Nino, suffered at the courses in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Poker player who stirred up trouble was a renter who is now gone

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, calls for the restoration of poker games, since the poker player who originally stirred up trouble was a renter who is now gone.

Photos