Project will force brief closure of Pimlico Executive Golf Course

District Property Management will be starting a seal and stripe project on Monday, March 4 for the Pimlico Recreation Center, which will prevent golf cart traffic from reaching the starter shack. On this day the Pimlico Golf Course will be closed in order to provide a route for golf cart traffic to reach the starter shack for Churchill Greens, which will remain open.

Golf cart traffic for Churchill Greens will come onto #9 Pimlico from Belvedere Boulevard, just south of the main entrance, signs will be placed at the recreation center entrance as well as by #9 Pimlico to direct traffic. Golf cart traffic will return to normal on Tuesday, March 5.