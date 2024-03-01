74.1 F
The Villages
Friday, March 1, 2024
Rebuild to begin at drainage-plagued platform tennis courts

By Staff Report

A $339,125 project to rebuild the Eisenhower Recreation Center platform tennis courts is set to begin on Monday.

Last year, during an inspection, cracks were found in the courts, rendering them unplayable. The Project Wide Advisory Committee agreed to the repair project, which will including rotating the courts to make them more playable. The problem has been linked to improper drainage and other sports courts have been impacted, including those at the Burnsed and Rohan recreation centers.

In addition, the Eisenhower Recreation Center pickleball courts will be closed for construction Monday, March 11 through Monday, March 18.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Eisenhower Recreation at (352) 674-8390.

