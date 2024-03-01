79.5 F
By Staff Report
Richard Biggs
Richard Biggs

Richard Biggs
June 22, 1943 – February 24, 2024

Richard “Willie” Biggs, aged 80, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 24th in Florida, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Henderson, KY, Willie led a life filled with love, dedication, and cherished moments.

In a journey spanning over six decades, Willie was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Wanda. Their love and commitment inspired all who knew them.

Professionally, Willie dedicated nearly 40 years of his life to Aramark Uniform Services, where his hard work and commitment left an indelible mark on the company and those he worked with.

Willie and Wanda made Evansville, IN their home for 38 years before embarking on a new chapter in the Villages, FL, where they continued to create cherished memories together.

Among his greatest joys were his children, Marco (Julie) and Jeff (Linda), and his grandchildren Kelsey, Nathan, and Brooke whom he loved dearly. His legacy lives on through them and the love they shared.

Willie found immense joy on the golf course, where he shared laughter and camaraderie with friends. He was also an avid and competitive card player. One of his greatest joys was traveling to watch his grandchildren play sports, cheering them on with unwavering support.

Willie will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and generosity. His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 3rd from 1:00-5:00 at Dignity Memorial. From 1:00-3:00 there will be an informal open house, and at 3:00 we will pause and welcome anyone who would like to share stories or memories about Willie.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation, in honor of Willie, to the American Cancer Society.

