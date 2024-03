To the Editor:

It’s time to take it down a notch with letters about politics in The Villages.

I do not want to live in a place where the Villages-News.com newsletter becomes yet another focal point of bitter divide in America.

The letter about the VA and who did what as president is just stirring another pot that need not be stirred.

I am grateful to have VA benefits no matter who finally provided them.

Enough of all the bitter hate.

Johnna Calverase

Village of Belle Aire