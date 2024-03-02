Frederick Amore

October 28, 1924 – February 19, 2024

Frederick Amore of Summerfield, FL was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 19th at Advent Hospital, Ocala, FL.

Fred was a loving husband, a proud father of five children and an even prouder grandfather of five and “Greatpa” to four. Born in Brooklyn, New York to John Amore and Jennie Marangio in 1924, he lived through much change in his life and in our world. He was a living history book, experiencing some of the most significant events of the 20th and 21st centuries. As a capable student, Fred excelled academically skipping a grade early in his schooling and graduating from New Utrecht HS a year early. After graduation, he moved to Rome, New York to work as a War Service Mechanic. Within a year, he was drafted and entered military service during WWII, choosing the Army Air Corps. Before being deployed overseas, he was stationed in Biloxi, MI where he was selected to teach literacy to fellow soldiers- his first teaching experience. From May of 1943 to February 1946, He served in the Middle East and North Africa running supply missions in the dark of night, earning the rank of Corporal.

Fred was honorably discharged and attended NYU where he studied history and Industrial Arts. Fred placed great importance on education and encouraged all his children to pursue a college degree. His first hiring as a teacher was a serendipitous one. His student teaching sponsor teacher abruptly decided to become a missionary at the end of the semester, so he was hired on the spot. He was married in 1947 and children came soon after. Fred had a fondness for the country, so he moved his family out of Brooklyn to “the sticks” as they referred to it (Long Island), where they spent the majority of their childhood. He was a gifted teacher and his students loved him, always referring to him as “Mr. A”. His 30-year career success at Amityville HS was highlighted the day he took his wood shop kids out on the ocean with the boat they had built for their final exam.

After retiring, Fred moved to Florida but soon after found himself back in the classroom teaching Architectural Engineering for the next 10 years at Boca Raton HS. This next step in his teaching career surpassed the first, with his students winning numerous corporate-sponsored design awards year after year. Fred was a lover of opera, specifically Italian opera, playing it every Sunday at home and often in the classroom, eventually getting his students to appreciate the art form as they worked in the classroom. While in Boca, he met his wife, Anne Marie at a hiking club, when the only chair left for her at their meeting was the one next to him. That was the start of their mutual interest in anything nature and their relationship. The two of them enjoyed traveling around the world, hiking, skiing, golfing, pickleball- anything outdoors. They also enjoyed playing cards and dominos with friends, and dining at their favorite restaurants.

Fred was very active in the Del Webb community and is a founding member of the Honor Guard at Del Webb. He was also a member of the Nature Explorers, Travel club, Golf League, and sang with the Fountain Singers. Fred was a craftsman and furniture builder, volunteering his time and talent to build sets at the Ocala Theater for many years. Several of his original pieces of furniture remain in his house, including a grandmother’s clock, which he was so proud of.

Fred loved going to casinos and traveled often to The Hard Rock in Tampa and Biloxi, MI. Anyone who knew Fred knew he was meticulous. A perfectionist; never settling for anything but 100%. He was an organizer of many things and was often seen (caught) organizing everything in the house, including the pantry. He was frugal to a fault but always seemed to have what he needed even as he made a modest living. He was an excellent gardener and was committed to caring for the wild birds in the yard, providing them with feeders, water coolers and nests.

Fred was a great neighbor and always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone. He was a good storyteller and had an inborn sense of coming up with clever comebacks. Fred and Anne Marie were married for 25 years, with Anne Marie at his side continually during his last days. The family will miss his corny jokes, listening to many stories over and over again, having a scotch with him and just knowing he’ll be there when they call. His life was a good one, not perfect and full of ups and downs, but a life well-lived always to the best of his ability.

Fred is survived by his wife Anne Marie of Summerfield, FL; his sons Christopher (Bill Levy) of San Francisco, CA; Robert of Los Angeles, CA; Patrick of Aurora, CO; and his daughter Kathryn (Jerry) Ingerson of Clayton, NY. He is predeceased by his parents and a son, Frederick, Junior.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 14, 2024 10:AM at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Summerfield, FL, followed by burial in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with military honors being rendered. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Kaimusicfund online at: kaimusicfund.org, his daughter’s scholarship fund (Kathryn Amore Ingerson) for collegebound, future professional musicians. Fred is a founding contributor.