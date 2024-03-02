64.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 2, 2024
Golf officials should be embarrassed by lame El Nino excuse

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Since our move to The Villages in 2007, I have witnessed the steady decline of our golf courses along with the list of excuses for it i.e. Too much rain, too little rain, excess humidity, extreme cold spells, etc. One issue which management is correct on is poor ethics by many players in repairing divots on fairways and greens.
The latest El Nino excuse is the most lame and management should face the mirror with embarrassment and apologize for such insulting reasoning. The recent appointment of an overseer was also a poor attempt at pacification. Stacking golf course issues on top of someone who already has another full-time position in the District ensures course maintenance with take a back seat.
The goal of Villages development has always been selling homes but since next generation family executives have inherited the reigns, the order of construction of new homes before other support/commercial/golf courses have been coordinated creates increased pressure on existing Villages facilities, especially golf course play. In essence, the attitude is reaction versus proaction.

Daniel Leahy
Village of Duval

 

Photos