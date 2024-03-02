79.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 2, 2024
James Simmons

By Staff Report
James Simmons went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2024 at the age of 82.

Jim was a loving father, “Papa”, and friend. His enthusiasm for all things, food, wine, and Jack Daniels will be missed. Extremely generous by nature, he was eager to help those in need. He retired to Florida after a long career in the paper industry and played as much golf as possible. Jim made friends wherever he went, and entertained all with his quick wit and storytelling.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandy. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Jason Leusink, and their daughters Paige and Tenley; his longtime companion, Billie Rakow; and his son, Matthew Simmons and his three children.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

