79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 2, 2024
type here...

Robert Greblick

By Staff Report
Robert Greblick
Robert Greblick

Robert Greblick
November 08, 1937 – February 22, 2024

Robert “Bob” Greblick passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2024, in Summerfield, Florida, at the age of 86. He was born in Binghamton, New York on November 8, 1937, to Anthony and Anna Greblick.

Bob was a loving and devoted husband to Joyce Sinicki Greblick, his high school sweetheart. Together, they built a strong and close-knit family, creating countless cherished memories during their 64 years together.

He leaves behind a legacy of love as the father of six children: Cheryl (Steven) Vicinanza, John (Jan) Greblick, Daniel (Lori) Greblick, David (Jill) Greblick, Kathleen (David) Chamberlain, and Thomas (Coleen) Greblick. His children were the source of his greatest joy, and he took immense pride in witnessing their growth and achievements. Known for serenading them with his accordion, his music will now play from the heavens.

Bob is also survived by 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother Jim, a sister Maria, and numerous others fortunate to have known him. He will be fondly remembered as a gentle spirit whose kindness knew no limits. May he rest in peace, knowing that he was deeply loved and cherished by all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be held at St. Mark’s the Evangelist RCC on March 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., where family and friends will gather to honor his memory.

If you wish to make a donation in Bob’s honor, please consider St. Mark’s and note in the memo line: Adoration Fund c/o Bob Greblick. St. Marks is located at 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL 34491.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Are you really willing to pay reduced fees for golf?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident is snickering at another resident’s call for reduced fees for golf. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Trolls are not the problem

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that trolls are not the problem when it comes to deed compliance.

Golf officials should be embarrassed by lame El Nino excuse

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident contends golf officials should be embarrassed by lame the El Nino excuse for terrible course conditions in The Villages.

Take it down a notch with letters about politics

A Village of Belle Aire resident is pleading with fellow Villages-News.com readers to take it down a notch when it comes to Letters to the Editor about politics.

Halting Texas Hold’em is a disservice to residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident argues that halting the Texas Hold’em games at Laurel Manor Recreation Center was a disservice to residents.

Photos