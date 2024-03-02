Robert Greblick

November 08, 1937 – February 22, 2024

Robert “Bob” Greblick passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2024, in Summerfield, Florida, at the age of 86. He was born in Binghamton, New York on November 8, 1937, to Anthony and Anna Greblick.

Bob was a loving and devoted husband to Joyce Sinicki Greblick, his high school sweetheart. Together, they built a strong and close-knit family, creating countless cherished memories during their 64 years together.

He leaves behind a legacy of love as the father of six children: Cheryl (Steven) Vicinanza, John (Jan) Greblick, Daniel (Lori) Greblick, David (Jill) Greblick, Kathleen (David) Chamberlain, and Thomas (Coleen) Greblick. His children were the source of his greatest joy, and he took immense pride in witnessing their growth and achievements. Known for serenading them with his accordion, his music will now play from the heavens.

Bob is also survived by 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother Jim, a sister Maria, and numerous others fortunate to have known him. He will be fondly remembered as a gentle spirit whose kindness knew no limits. May he rest in peace, knowing that he was deeply loved and cherished by all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be held at St. Mark’s the Evangelist RCC on March 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., where family and friends will gather to honor his memory.

If you wish to make a donation in Bob’s honor, please consider St. Mark’s and note in the memo line: Adoration Fund c/o Bob Greblick. St. Marks is located at 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL 34491.