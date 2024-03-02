69.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 2, 2024
Shutdown of poker games in The Villages attracts attention outside the bubble

By Staff Report

The shutdown of poker games in The Villages is starting to attract attention outside the bubble.

The games, including Texas Hold’em, have been a favorite activity for years for many residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. However, a recent incident at Laurel Manor Recreation Center apparently prompted the Recreation Department to declare enough is enough and has halted many of the poker games. A resident recently wrote in and claimed the man at the center of the disruption at Laurel Manor was a “renter” who has now left The Villages.

PokerNews.com senior editor Jon Sofen picked up on the poker controversy in The Villages and penned a piece for PokerNews.com, which bills itself as the world’s leading poker website. The site provides live broadcasts from some of the most important poker tournaments on the planet.

The Villages is a safe and vibrant community full of activities for homeowners such as pickleball, parties, golf, shopping, couples swinging (allegedly), and poker. Well, not so much so on poker anymore, it appears,” Sofen wrote in an article published on Friday.

Despite the media attention and numerous Letters to the Editor published in Villages-News.com, residents who are calling for the return of poker have not had much luck in the court of public opinion.

However, they might take their case before the boards that oversee amenities in The Villages.

• The Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 6 at Savannah Center.

• The Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 11 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Both boards offer a public comment opportunity on their agendas, allowing residents to speak about their concerns.

