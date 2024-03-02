Villager won’t be prosecuted in battle with wife who tried to cut TV cord

A Villager won’t be prosecuted in a battle with his wife who to tried to cut the cord to a television he was watching at their home.

The prosecutor’s office announced on Feb. 22 that no information will be filed in the case of 75-year-old Sergui Schapira of the Village of Hadley. The prosecutor’s office determined “the case does not warrant prosecution.”

The Romanian-born Schapira had been arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on Jan. 5 on a charge of battery.

Deputies found his wife distraught and crying in the driveway. She said she and Schapira had been “arguing throughout the day,” according to an arrest report. She admitted she had attempted to cut the power cord to the television which Schapira had been watching in the living room. She said she was motivated by revenge as Schapira had done the same thing to her “a couple of months prior,” the report said.

She “grabbed a knife and was walking toward the TV,” when the 6 foot 1 inch, 190-pound Schapira “grabbed her, began shaking her, and pushed her against the counter in the kitchen.” She said he twisted her arm back and she dropped the knife. She said he pushed her against a wall and was “squeezing her neck fairly hard.” The woman said she asked Schapira to let her go, but when he refused, she stomped on his foot. He released her and she ran outside.