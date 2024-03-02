Wildwood woman jailed on fentanyl charge in wake of emergency trip to hospital

A Wildwood woman has been arrested on a fentanyl charge in the wake of an emergency trip to a local hospital.

Wendy Dee Erwin, 54, was booked this past week at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest on a felony charge of drug possession. She was released Friday after posting $2,500 bond.

A warrant for her arrest had been issued following a Dec. 22 incident in which she was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for a medical emergency, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, a firefighter who answered the medical call noticed that the California native was apparently attempting to conceal something. The firefighter showed a deputy a bag found on the front porch of Erwin’s home. The bag contained fentanyl.