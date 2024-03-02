77.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 2, 2024
Woman locks herself in closet and dials 911 after domestic battle in The Villages

By Staff Report
Benjamin Philip Garvey
Benjamin Philip Garvey

A woman locked herself in a closet and dialed a 911 after a domestic battle at a home in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 6 a.m. Friday to a home in The Villages where they arrested 28-year-old Benjamin Philip Garvey on a charge of domestic battery.

The woman told deputies that she and Garvey got into an argument over his refusal to take his medication. She said they had not slept all night. Their argument continued to escalate and Garvey, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds, pushed the woman, causing her to lose her balance, according to an arrest report.

She locked herself in a closet and called 911. The address of the home was redacted from the arrest report.

Garvey was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where bond for the Danbury, Conn. native was set at $1,000.

